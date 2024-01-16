The Houston Texans face the AFC's top-seeded Baltimore Ravens for a game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., airing on ABC13.

Chiefs or Ravens? Houston Texans now know AFC divisional round opponent

Before the Steelers-Bills game went final on Monday, Texans head coach Demeco Ryans explained the winter weather in Houston is coming at an opportune time for the team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans were held up a day later than expected before knowing their divisional-round opponent, but clarity arrived thanks to the last remaining AFC playoff game on Super Wild Card Weekend.

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday evening, the AFC South champs will face off with the top-seed Ravens in Baltimore on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. You'll be able to watch whether Houston advances to its first AFC Championship Game on ABC13.

Houston could have faced the Kansas City Chiefs had the Steelers claimed victory over Buffalo.

No. 4 Houston is the lowest remaining seed in the AFC after it defeated the No. 5 seed, Cleveland Browns, in a 45-14 blowout at NRG Stadium.

No. 2 Bills will host the No. 3-seed Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday evening.

Stroud vs. Jackson, Part II

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud walk off the field after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 25-9. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore marks Houston's second consecutive rematch of an opponent from the regular season. Rookie QB CJ Stroud jumpstarted his NFL career against the Ravens in Week 1 on Sept. 10, 2023.

Stroud was the leading passer in that contest despite the 25-9 loss to MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore had a bye in the wild-card round as the conference's top seed. The Ravens last played in a game on Jan. 6, but Jackson was a healthy scratch for that contest.