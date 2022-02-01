Experts say Texas power grid should withstand this week's winter blast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11494736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The fear that the power won't stay on if temperatures hit freezing is real for Texans. Now ERCOT has rolled out a way that you can check that supply in real-time.

State leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, are planning to answer questions about the Texas power grid as another winter storm is expected later this week.Gov. Abbott will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. He will be joined by representatives of ERCOT, Texas Division of Emergency Management and more.The biggest question for many Texans: Will the power stay on this time?It's almost been one year since the last major freeze left thousands of Texans in the cold, without power.More than 200 people across the sate died after the power grid failed, according to a state report.This time around, there are some things in our favor.First, it is not going to get as cold as it did during the deep freeze in February of 2021, and the cold temperatures aren't going to be statewide.Meteorologists also predict that it isn't going to last as long.Meanwhile, the state has spent a year making improvements to the power grid.Officials said it could take another year or two for all the work to be finished.With another winter storm on the way, ABC13 asked an energy expert what he thinks about the power staying on. He said right now, the answer depends on how bad the storm gets."We get those types of winter storms, maybe every 10 years. If it happens to come in the next two or three months. I would worry about the state of Texas' grid," UH Chief Energy Officer Ramanan Krishnamoorti said. "If it happens next winter, I think we will be better off."