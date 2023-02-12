Pasadena family struggling to regroup almost 3 weeks after EF3 tornado hit southeast Texas

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is still struggling to get back on their feet after a tornado destroyed their apartment in southeast Texas more than two weeks ago.

One woman says her family has been moving from hotel to hotel, and soon they won't be able to afford it.

Residents will soon be approaching three weeks since the tornado hit, and Ufaller Hennigan said she feels that elected officials have moved on and forgotten about her.

"My roof came off. My stuff was caved in," Hennigan said. "Like it was gone."

Her bed, clothes, food, everything she had is gone.

"This could have happened to anybody, rich, poor. It doesn't matter who you are," she said. "This could have happened to anybody. For us to be here, we pay our taxes. I don't understand why they are not reaching out to help us."

Hennigan said she is growing more and more frustrated as the days pass. She told ABC13 that local elected officials had not been there for her family, and she feels stuck.

"You don't hear them talking about it anymore. It's like they are trying to bury what happened to us as if we can just go on living life," she said.

More than 300 families who were living at Beamer Place apartments at the time of the storm have had to find somewhere else to live and start over.

Hennigan says the Red Cross gave her $515 to help.

"When that $515 is gone, they told me that was just a gift," she said. "They have so many people they have to do that for."

She wanted to know why the local government had yet to step in.

ABC13 reached out to Mayor Sylvester Turner's office to find out where help is.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office said people living at Beamer Place apartments should reach out to the property owners, who have been helping residents find new housing.

If those options don't work, the mayor's office added people should reach out to the Houston Housing Authority.

They are also working with people to help them get back on their feet.

Scott Spiegel, the chief of staff for Hennigan's county commissioner Adrian Garcia, said there are organizations such as catholic charities and BakerRipley available to help financially.

Hennigan said she plans to call the Houston Housing Authority on Monday, but until then, she's leaning on her faith.

"Every day, I just pray, and I go from that day," she said. "I don't worry about yesterday. I go from today. That's all I can do."