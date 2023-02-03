People living at Beamer Place Apartments struggling to regroup a week after tornado

Days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through southeast Houston, residents are still struggling to regroup.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been just over a week since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park and parts of southeast Houston.

The Beamer Place Apartments complex on the southeast side was heavily damaged. Many families lost everything, and they are all having to find a new place to live.

"It was like an explosion. All of the glass," Alejandra Galaviz said.

SEE ALSO: 'Tell your loved ones I love you': Families struggling with major losses in Pasadena tornado

Galaviz says she was visiting her son, who lives at the apartment complex, last Tuesday when the tornado ripped through.

"All destroyed in his room. The window was broken, and there was some wood inside," Galaviz explained.

SEE ALSO: Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado

She says not much can be saved from her son's apartment. While he's back at work, she's here to see what help he may be able to get.

"Right now, he (doesn't) have much time, so he asked me to come and see you know what he can do," Galaviz said.

Moving trucks were in and out of the complex all day long on Thursday. People have to show proof they lived here to get through the gates. Apartment management says residents can be on the property to move out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, which puts some in a bind, trying to juggle work, family, and moving.

"I was speaking to another resident, and they haven't even moved anything out, you know? Because everyone has to work," former Beamer Place resident, Elizabeth Salas, said.

SEE ALSO: Storm damage seen across Pasadena after tornado hits during severe weather in SE Texas

Out of the 328 apartments, management says all but six were rented out, leaving hundreds of families trying to figure out where to go next.

"I've been living here for over 10 years. It's just crazy to try to uproot," Salas said.

Management says right now, there is no set date for when everyone has to be moved out. They say around 60 to 70% of people have already turned in their keys.

As far as what help is available, the Red Cross will be at the apartments again Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are working to gather the residents' contact information so they can connect them with other resources.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.