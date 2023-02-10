Residents remain at shelter 2 weeks after tornado ripped through Pasadena and Deer Park

More than two weeks after a tornado ripped through Pasadena and Deer Park, the Red Cross continues trying to help victims who remain without a place to live.

"We're just trying to survive. This was a great refuge, a good place. It was a good place," Steven Bond said.

Bond and his family have called Revive Church in Pasadena home for more than a week after losing their home in the tornado.

"We were staying in a place, and it blew the roof off and ruined the place," Bond said.

Since then, they have been struggling to find a new home.

"It's very difficult when you have no credit, no money saved up, we're both on disability," Bond said.

He's one of 20 people currently housed at the temporary shelter set up by the American Red Cross. The shelter has been operating since the tornado hit, providing support to those in need.

"The shelter is still open," Brittney Rochell, a spokesperson for Red Cross, said. "Where we are in the phase right now is we're trying to help people get back on their feet, start the recovery process. So all of the clients in our shelter are working with our shelter resident transition team and our housing liaisons to help them get back on their feet and get much to as much of a normal life as they can."

So far, more than 150 volunteers have stepped up to help, and donations are still welcomed.

"Those dollars that come in is what allow us to respond immediately," Rochell said.

It's thanks to donations that survivors like Camilo Florez can leave the shelter and rebuild.

Florez and Bond said they're thankful to be alive and are hopeful of finding a permanent place they can call home.