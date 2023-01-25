Storm damage seen across Pasadena after tornado hits during severe weather in SE Texas

The majority of the storm damage was focused in the Pasadena area, where vehicles were tossed about, buildings were ripped to shreds and one injury was reported.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena suffered extensive storm damage after severe weather moved through southeast Texas on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground near Pasadena and headed toward Baytown. The tornado emergency warning was the first ever issued for the Houston area.

The majority of the storm damage was focused in the Pasadena area, where vehicles were tossed about, buildings were ripped to shreds and one injury was reported. Authorities say that injury was considered non-life-threatening.

READ MORE: Large, destructive tornado causes massive damage around Pasadena

ABC13 had several crews all over the city to cover the storm's impact.

Charity buildings damaged in Pasadena

Some buildings near Pansy used for charity were severely damaged in the storm. A man who said is part of the charity organization talked to ABC13 about how he witnessed the powerful tornado.

Storm survivor describes riding out the Pasadena tornado

A CrossFit business owner and now storm survivor talked to us describing how he and his buddies had to seek cover in the restroom of his business to survive. He said he's glad they could all make it alive.

Couple rides out dangerous tornado in travel trailer

A Pasadena couple in an RV shared their experience, saying they had to crawl inside and reach the safest place they could.

Woman in tears after her dance studio suffers serious damage

ABC13's Miya Shay encountered an emotional dance instructor who injured her knee while trying to keep safe.

SEE MORE: Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event