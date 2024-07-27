Fort Bend Co.'s FEMA disaster centers are coming but unclear when, officials say

Fort Bend County officials say the ball is in FEMA's court over when the agency will open post-Hurricane Beryl disaster relief centers.

Fort Bend County officials say the ball is in FEMA's court over when the agency will open post-Hurricane Beryl disaster relief centers.

Fort Bend County officials say the ball is in FEMA's court over when the agency will open post-Hurricane Beryl disaster relief centers.

Fort Bend County officials say the ball is in FEMA's court over when the agency will open post-Hurricane Beryl disaster relief centers.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- As FEMA centers open across southeast Texas, Fort Bend County is still waiting, and it's unclear exactly when the help will arrive.

After Beryl tossed trees and caused millions of dollars in destruction in Fort Bend County, officials sent a message to neighbors on Monday about places where people could sign up for assistance.

"We have those disaster centers coming out," the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management director Greg Bapst said. "We'll be publishing those here shortly. I'm hoping to get those out midday (Tuesday). Hopefully, Wednesday."

There are FEMA centers open in Harris, Montgomery, Brazoria, and Galveston counties. So far, there's nothing in Fort Bend County.

On Friday, ABC13 asked Bapst why one has yet to open.

"We pushed everything that day through the Texas Division of Emergency Management," Bapst explained. "It's at FEMA. It's been sitting at FEMA."

A disaster recovery center is where someone can get in-person assistance. Anyone who needs FEMA help in Fort Bend County doesn't have to wait.

However, they also don't have anywhere yet to get help in person. ABC13 called FEMA, which said two centers would open this weekend. That's something county leaders heard as well.

FEMA called later, saying the agency doesn't know when, only saying next week. Fort Bend County officials said they're behind other areas because they already had centers after the strong wind storm in May.

In addition, Beryl didn't hit the county as hard as others.

"It was a delay because we couldn't show right off the bat total destruction," Bapst explained.

While neighbors wait for centers, the county is collecting debris. Leaders said the company is ahead of schedule and has collected 200 cubic yards, double the amount collected since Monday.

But they know neighbors are waiting on FEMA centers.

"There's no incentive for people like us not to do it," County Judge K.P. George said. "I just want our citizens to know that we are doing everything possible we can."

If you want to know where the debris clean-up is taking place or when a center will open, leaders said to monitor the county's emergency social media pages.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.