San Jacinto County standoff suspect not wanted for murder, arrested for burglary and arson: Sheriff

POINT BLANK, Texas (KTRK) -- A man arrested after prompting an hourslong standoff with authorities at home in Point Blank was wanted on a burglary charge and person of interest in a fire, not murder, according to authorities.

The scene began developing Thursday afternoon.

Initial information from Sheriff Greg Capers with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office was that the suspect, who has since been identified as Tyler Williams, had allegedly killed one person in Polk County and was holed up inside a trailer home on St. Lucia Lane in San Jacinto County.

At the time, authorities said the man's girlfriend was also inside the trailer home but made it out safely.

For hours, authorities worked to get the suspect to surrender, and at about 5 p.m., ABC13's cameras caught the moment he was taken into custody.

During an updated press conference, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons explained that the situation stemmed from a Dec. 23 house fire. Lyons said the person who lived in the home was reported and remains missing. Williams is suspected of having played a role in the house fire and is accused of burglary and arson, Lyons clarified.

Meanwhile, an investigation continues into the case with efforts to find the person who vanished from the house fire.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story read that the suspect was wanted for murder, based on details from authorities. In a later update, law enforcement clarified the situation.

