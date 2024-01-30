SWAT called to barricaded suspect at Westchase condo complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person tried to rob landscapers at his Westchase condo complex before running back to his home and barricading himself from SWAT officers for hours, police said on Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received an initial call at 3:21 p.m. about an attempted robbery at the Meadowridge Condominiums in the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive, off of Westpark Drive.

Polcie said the suspect tried to hold up landscape workers of their trailer at the condo complex where he lives.

He then barricaded himself inside his condominium, presumably for hours.

Just after 8 p.m., police said they were clearing the scene but didn't offer details about the suspect.

