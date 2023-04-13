Research reveals giant Liberty County sinkhole has a new sinkhole neighbor

A large sinkhole in Liberty County has sparked concerns for 15 years. Now, a new one has opened up.

DAISETTA, Texas (KTRK) -- Researchers are clearing the air about a 15-year-old sinkhole in Liberty County.

The sinkhole in Daisetta first formed in 2008, when an initial 20-foot hole in the ground opened up into a crater that is about 900 feet wide and 260 feet deep. At the time, it swallowed up oil tanks, telephone poles and several cars.

It has since caused major headlines and concerns for nearby citizens.

Then earlier this month, there were reports that the 15-year-old sinkhole had expanded. A report from the Bureau of Economic Geology states the new sinkhole formed on April 2, adjacent to the first. It holds a smaller amount of water but grew to about 150 feet.

A report from the Bureau of Economic Geology states the new sinkhole formed on April 2. It has a smaller body of water but grew about 150 feet.

SEE ALSO: Giant Texas sinkhole grows larger again in Daisetta, 15 years after it opened up

The concerning sinkholes are located along FM 770, which has been closed as a result.

High-resolution drone imagery also showed ground openings and concentric cracks surrounding the water-filled collapse near the area of the new sinkhole.

Authorities still don't have any evacuations in place.