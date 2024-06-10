Crews resume repairs on manhole along I-10 feeder road, expected to be done by June 24: officials

Officials say the magnitude of the cave-in has not altered, and the I-10 service road is still safe. The project is expected to be completed in two weeks.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews continue to work to fix a manhole along the I-10 feeder road that opened up in the Baytown area last week.

The manhole caved in along the freeway eastbound at Thompson Road on June 4, according to Baytown officials.

Officials say crews from Texas Pride Utilities will be replacing the top of the manhole before completing the repairs to prevent damage to the road.

The foundation of the manhole's base has been repaired by crews.

Authorities say the magnitude of the cave-in has not altered, and the I-10 service road is still safe.

The restoration is expected to be completed by June 24, barring inclement weather.

