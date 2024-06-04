Crews making repairs on I-10 EB in Baytown after leaking manhole caves in, officials say

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A leaking manhole is causing a portion of an I-10 feeder road to be blocked off in the Baytown area. The problem started Tuesday evening.

Baytown city officials said the manhole caved in along the freeway eastbound at Thompson Road.

Authorities said that crews are now working with an emergency contractor to make the repairs.

An ABC13 crew was there Wednesday morning to check on the progress, and noticed only one lane was impacted. The repairs could impact drivers' commute on the East Freeway.

ABC13 contacted the Texas Department of Transportation to see if there was any concern for the road, but officials said they were awaiting more guidance from the city.

