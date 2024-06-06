Baytown drivers avoiding I-10 feeder road where sinkhole repairs underway: 'Street could cave in'

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A major traffic hazard has popped up on I-10 in Baytown.

If you're heading eastbound, you'll want to avoid the feeder road at Thompson Road, where a massive sinkhole has opened, and city officials said it will not be fixed soon.

One lane of the feeder road remains closed after the sinkhole opened up Tuesday.

"You never know if that ground (will) fall when you pass by," driver David Matthews said.

Baytown city officials said the road collapsed after a sewer utility hole started leaking.

It often happens during heavy rains like we've seen recently.

"I don't want to be on that road right now. The street could cave in," Baytown resident Alondra Murillo said. "Some of the comments that I've seen online just because you can see part of the underpass, it looks like in some of those pictures. It's pretty scary. I'm definitely going to stay off the feeder right there."

When you have as much water as we've seen, groundwater levels can rise, and water pressure can impact sewer lines.

"I don't think we saw any rain during April. They always say April showers and May flowers, but here lately, it's been nothing by April showers," Baytown resident Katherine Greene said.

