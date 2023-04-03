It's been 15 years since a massive sinkhole opened up in Liberty County, and suddenly it's growing again.

Giant Texas sinkhole grows larger again in Daisetta, 15 years after it opened up

DAISETTA, Texas (KTRK) -- The small Texas town of Daisetta made news in 2008 when a massive sinkhole opened up in the earth, threatening buildings and prompting an extended road closure. It's been 15 years since then, and now it appears the sinkhole is growing again.

The sinkhole is located on the west side of FM 770. City officials say it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening that the hole was expanding.

A view from SkyEye shows visible cracks in the earth. Some buildings and other structures appear to be leaning or threatened, and surrounded by water.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Local officials say nearby residents have been notified.

City officials released a statement which reads in part, "City officials immediately contacted the offices of the Liberty County Judge, the Liberty County Fire Marshal, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and notified residents in the immediate area of the situation. City officials are closely monitoring the situation and will work with state and local authorities to provide updates to the community as the situation progresses."

Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton told ABC13 that the sinkhole has been monitored since it appeared in 2008, but no active measures were taken.

