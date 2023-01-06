Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze

Recent images captured by NASA's Terra satellite reveal how December's arctic blast dramatically altered the landscape around Houston.

Recall that during the first half of December, Houston experienced record warmth, with six consecutive days registering highs in the 80s. This allowed local grasslands to green up significantly ahead of the arctic cold front that arrived two weeks later.

An instrument known as MODIS (or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) located on NASA's Terra satellite captured the greenery around Houston on Dec. 15, 2022. A recent pass of the same satellite on Jan. 5, 2023, shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.

Watch the video from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog to see the stark change.

