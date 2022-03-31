Texas EquuSearch team on mission to give families answers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For more than two decades, heartbroken families have turned to a group of volunteers to help them track down missing loved ones.
The latest family to get the news they didn't want was that of Levin Revolorio. Texas EquuSearch located the 34-year-old Guatemalan's body at the bottom of Buffalo Bayou Tuesday. As of Wednesday, his cause of death had not been made public.
Revolorio was spotted by the Texas EquuSearch team in a deep portion of the bayou with their sonar equipment.
The tragic case of Revolorio marks the 319th body the Texas EquuSearch crews have found in nearly 22 years. But most of their cases don't end in tragedy. Over the years they have worked more than 2,000 cases.
"I didn't choose EquuSearch, it chose me," said the founder of Texas EquuSearch Tim Miller. "We started out as hillbillies on horses. We never intended or thought we'd get to where we're at now."
A father, whose daughter was abducted and murdered in the 80s, turned his grief and pain into action to help other families get the answers he wanted to hear.
"I remember meeting law enforcement and they kept saying she's a runaway... and getting no help. Zero. Not one ounce of help," said Miller.
Miller, along with hundreds of volunteers, helps families free of charge in hopes of helping them find their loved ones or get closure.
"I remember I made that promise to God and Laura. I'd never leave a family alone. If there was anything I could ever do," said Miller.
He's made it his life's mission to aid families with search efforts.
"They're (missing people) all over, but we've got to figure out the priorities and what's the newest lead," said Miller.
Following the discovery and recovery of Revolorio, the EquuSearch team is on new missions looking for others in our area like 39-year-old Caroline Gaddis from League City, who was last seen at work on March 18.
"The family's extremely disappointed in how her case is being handled. Law enforcement basically told the family that their daughter doesn't meet the criteria to even file a missing persons report," said Miller.
He is also looking into the disappearance of 38-year-old Kasie Ann Price from San Leon, who was last seen leaving her home on March 3.
His crew is also looking for 31-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe. He was last seen at Round Rock on March 17. The disappearance of 43-year-old Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera from Houston on March 11 is also on their radar as they search for answers.
"We got people that are reckoning. Trying to get information. Trying to get pictures. Trying to lead us to where we need to be," said Miller.
Miller said there's a lot of work to be done and hopes to find answers or closure for many more families to come.
