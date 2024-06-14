Texas EquuSearch finds human remains believed to be of woman missing for 25 years

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than two decades since a woman's disappearance, and now authorities believe they have found her remains.

Texas EquuSearch announced the discovery on Friday, saying the human remains may be tied to 34-year-old Kimberly Langwell, who went missing in July 1999 and was feared to have been in danger.

On Thursday, EquuSearch founder Tim Miller and the Beaumont Police Department searched for Kimberly after receiving new information.

Officials said the human remains were ultimately found in the area of interest.

"Although positive identification is to be confirmed, the family of Kimberly Langwell will finally have some answers and may be able to start a new grieving process as they bring their beloved Kimberly home. We ask you keep them in your continued prayers," the organizarion said in a social media post.

