Texas EquuSearch crews looking for Houston man last seen fishing at Buffalo Bayou

According to Texas EquuSearch, 34-year-old Levin Jerson Revolorio was last seen on March 26 at Buffalo Bayou near Marron (Tony) Park in the 800 block of N. York Street.
Revolorio was reportedly fishing at the bayou before he went missing.
Founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, was at Buffalo Bayou with crews Tuesday afternoon. They were using sonar technology to search underwater.
"I think there's every indication he's probably in here (the bayou), but again, until he's located, we're not going to know," Miller said.
Miller said divers are on standby to go underwater depending on what is found with the sonar technology.
Revolorio is described as a Hispanic man with short, black hair, light brown eyes and a fair complexion, according to EquuSearch. He's 5'8" and 140 pounds.
If you visited Tony Marron Park the afternoon of March 26 and have any information that could help determine Revolorio's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.