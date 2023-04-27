Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run that killed 79-year-old pedestrian in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested someone in a Texas City cold case involving a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run two years ago.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Texas City Police Department said it received a tip two weeks ago about the fatal March 12, 2021, incident in the 2800 block of SH 146.

Cold case detectives were assigned to follow up on the tip, which led to the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Wayne Baltrip.

SEE ALSO: Child loses his father and his grandfather, both killed on Galveston Co. roads in 3-week span

Baltrip is accused of hitting 79-year-old Tim Goodson with his vehicle and driving off, police said.

Goodson was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to Texas City PD, Baltrip faces a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, with no bond assigned.

Police said they formed a "cold case unit" in January of this year, dedicated primarily to investigating unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720 or Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.