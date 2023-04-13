Child loses his father and his grandfather, both killed on Galveston Co. roads in 3-week span

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City family is hoping someone out there speaks up if they know anything about who killed their loved one over the weekend.

Darion Rodriguez, 36, was riding his bike home on FM-1764 near Highway 3 when a driver hit and left him on the side of the road to die.

Rodriguez, who was known to his loved ones as "DJ," is being remembered as an energetic person who loved his family and riding his bike.

"He died doing what he loved. He loved riding his bike. He loved making them for people. He was just a very creative person," Destiny Rodriguez, the victim's eldest child, said.

Darion Rodriguez was also the father of two other children - Frankie and Bentley - and a baby girl due in July with his girlfriend, Erika Baylor.

"I spoke to him at 2:52 that morning and he told me he was on his way home. And when it became 3:30 (a.m.), I got worried," Baylor said.

Texas City police said they responded to the scene at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. So far, they don't have any information on the driver or the suspect car.

"These kids don't deserve to grow up without a dad. You took him. You left him on the side of the road like a dog," Lois Weaver, who is Frankie's mother, said.

A Texas City dad's death is hitting particularly hard for one of his children whose family confronted a loss not too long ago. You'll learn about the tragic twist when we see you on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.