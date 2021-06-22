Houston Dynamo FC welcomes real estate developer as new owner

Exciting times ahead ! 🤘🏻 https://t.co/oeEvHKU4ZR — Tim Parker (@Tim_Parker26) June 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A New York City-based real estate developer has become the new majority owner of Houston's very own Dynamo and Dash soccer clubs, and players seem to be happy about the decision.Center-back defender Tim Parker tweeted, "Excited times ahead," in response to the team's announcement of Ted Segal acquiring majority interest in the club.Segal is the founder and president of EJS Group, a real estate development and financing company that invests directly in real estate opportunities across the United States.In addition to majority ownership of the teams, Segal also has the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, according to the Major League Soccer.Former Houston Rockets star James Harden, former professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya, Ben Guill and Gabriel Brener will retain minority stakes in the club.At a press conference Tuesday, Jamey Rootes, the former president of the Houston Texans, was announced as the new CEO of the Dynamo and Dash clubs.Some fans have already shared what they hope Segal can do for the organization in his new role.Before any major recruiting attempts, Segal will focus on serving on the MLS Board of Governors."As someone with a lifelong passion for soccer, having the opportunity to invest in professional soccer in Houston - a dynamic, diverse and growing city with such a storied history in professional sports is truly exciting," said Segal. "The interest and passion for soccer in Houston are clear. The Dynamo and Dash have incredibly devoted fans that have supported championship clubs."Segal also alluded to the possibility of the city serving as a host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling Houston a "go-to destination."To be clear, Segal isn't new to the world of sports. He is the co-founder and chairman of Verance Capital, an investment vehicle that provides growth for sports, media and live entertainment businesses. He is also an investor and member of the board of directors of the Professional Fighters League."I am squarely focused on building a winning organization, both on and off the pitch. As I get to know both teams, my primary objectives are to ensure they have the necessary resources to succeed at the highest level and to foster the Club's connection to its community," said Segal.And other owners are excited to have him."As we celebrate our 15th year in Houston, I am incredibly proud of the organization we've built and the success we've achieved. As passion for soccer continues to grow in Houston, I am looking forward to supporting Ted's vision for the Club and working with him and my fellow limited partner investors to continue to grow and guide the Club's success moving forward," said Brener.The Dynamo have won two MLS Cup championships, a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons.The Dash captured its first league trophy in 2020 with the NWSL Challenge Cup.