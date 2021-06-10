Houston pitches World Cup site with mural visible from the air

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10771882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What will it look like when it's complete? We'll find out in about a month! The artist known GONZO24.7 and crew are seen in this timelapse beginning the work on a 10,000 square foo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a work of art so big, passengers aboard aircraft headed into and out of Houston will see that the city is serious about its bid to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world in five years.Work on the mural known as "Gateway to the World" is underway in the 7700 block of Braniff Street, just south of runway 35 at Hobby Airport.The artwork will cover 10,000 square feet once complete and will be visible from the air. Completion is expected within the next month.In addition to the mural, large ceramic soccer balls are planned for display inside Bush and Hobby in hopes of luring the FIFA World Cup to town in 2026.The FIFA World Cup is considered to be the most prestigious tournament in the world for soccer and has been hosted by 17 countries since its inception in 1930.