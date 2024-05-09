Houston Dynamo's quest to repeat as US Open Cup champs ends in defeat to Detroit City

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo were knocked out by Detroit City in an 11-round penalty shootout at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday.

As the defending U.S. Cup champions, the Dynamo held an early 2-0 lead with goals from midfielder Griffin Dorsey and forward Gabe Segal over Detroit City.

After an indecisive extra time period in which Houston and Detroit tied at three goals apiece, the match was ultimately decided by the goalkeepers' efforts.

The next five kicks were made by each team, and the kickers advanced to the 11th round. Dynamo goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell was the first to attempt a kick, but it went beyond the net, allowing Detroit City goalie Carlos Saldana to score the winning goal, 10-9.

Detroit's victory over Houston is a result of the latest occurrence of cupsets, where clubs from the United Soccer League prevailed over opponents from Major League Soccer.

The Dynamo look to shift focus on the road in a match vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.