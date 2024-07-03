Houston Dynamo FC introduce high profile transfer Ezequiel Ponce

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After paying a club-record transfer fee, the Dynamo introduced Ezequiel Ponce at Shell Energy Stadium.

General manager Pat Onstad said the signing proves the club is serious about making another deep playoff run.

"We feel we're one or two pieces away from making a push, and you saw this group really gel together towards the end of last year," Onstad said. "You have an experienced coach who also knows how to make sure we're peaking at the right time."

The Dynamo now have a proven goal scorer to add to their lineup. Ponce, a 27-year-old from Argentina, has extensive international experience with stops in Spain, France, Russia, and Greece.

He scored 16 goals across all competitions last season while starring for AEK Athens.

Onstad hails Ponce as "a forward that can lead the line and be aggressive, not just on an attacking standpoint but defensively."

Despite a run of injuries that has the Dynamo in sixth place in the conference standings, Onstad said club leadership continues to search for ways to match or exceed last year's run to the conference finals.

"How do we keep moving this forward?" he asked. "How do we keep getting better? How do we compete with the rest of the league?"

Ponce is expected to make his Dynamo debut on Saturday, July 20 against Vancouver. The Dynamo hosts Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

