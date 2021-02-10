Texans president Jamey Rootes resigning after 20 years with franchise

Last week the Texans dismissed director of football administration Kevin Kracjcovic and equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff, amongst others. The organization is being remade and many around the league, including people there, are wondering if it is for the better. https://t.co/BtCPHCRmtN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2021

Mike Parson and his entire equipment staff are incredible people who went above and beyond to help every player in the locker room every single day.



A great man and a great staff who shouldn’t be out of work for long.



Anybody would be lucky to have them. pic.twitter.com/66hSlVlIpq — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has led the franchise for 20 years, being described by the club as one of the city's leading executives, and on Wednesday, he resigned.The organization said Rootes is leaving to "pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston."The Texans' search for a new president will begin immediately. It's a search the franchise said will include a diverse slate of candidates, including those internally on the business side.But the vacancy is now the latest in a string of shake-ups for the club, which is still embroiled in an ongoing saga with their star quarterback Deshaun Watson.In recent weeks, Watson has asked for a trade. But a day after the news came out that Watson had officially asked to leave, the team introduced a new head coach, David Culley.In January, the Texans added former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to their front office, hiring him on as general manager.But Rootes' resignation comes just three days after it was revealed by one of their own star players, JJ Watt, that the entire equipment staff is gone, too."Mike Parson and his entire equipment staff are incredible people who went above and beyond to help every player in the locker room every single day. A great man and a great staff who shouldn't be out of work for long. Anybody would be lucky to have them," Watt wrote.As for Rootes, his tenure began in 2000. In his role as president, he was responsible for overseeing efforts to secure stadium-naming rights and sponsorship, coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships, ticket and suites sales campaigns, and more.He also oversaw the Houston Texans Foundation, which the franchise said has donated more than $55 million since its inception in 2002.