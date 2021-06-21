ted cruz

8 arrested during climate change protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's home

EMBED <>More Videos

8 arrested during protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight people were arrested during a protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home on Monday.

The demonstration was led by a group with the Sunrise Movement, an organization that advocates for political action on climate change. Dozens of demonstrators rallied around Cruz's front yard after what was described as a 400-mile march.

Assistant Chief Ben Tien with the Houston Police Department said there were between 60 to 70 members who participated.

EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators were seen rallying outside of his Homewood Park home holding signs and chanting for action on climate change.



"A large majority of the group were extremely peaceful, out there expressing their First Amendment rights," Tien said. "Unfortunately, there was a small group who were actually trespassing private property."

Sen. Cruz or his office hasn't formally responded to the protest.

In April, protesters rallied outside of Cruz's home to protest in what they called a day of community action in response to the inaction from congressional representatives and city council.

READ MORE: Protestors rally outside of Sen. Cruz's house demanding action

Nearly three bus loads full of demonstrators were said to have traveled to the home of Sen. Cruz. Many were seen on the front sidewalk drawing attention with signs, banners, loud chants and even a small band.

RELATED: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's communications director resigns week after riots at US Capitol

Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol during siege

Texas Democrats call for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation for 'acting in bad faith'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonted cruzhouston police departmentprotesttexas newssenateu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED CRUZ
Protestors rally outside of Sen. Cruz's house demanding action
How Texas' senators voted on stimulus bill and why
Ted Cruz says Trumpism 'ain't goin' anywhere' at conference
Texas no longer top of states with most outages
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News