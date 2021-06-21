8 arrested during climate change protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10817237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Demonstrators were seen rallying outside of his Homewood Park home holding signs and chanting for action on climate change.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight people were arrested during a protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home on Monday.The demonstration was led by a group with the Sunrise Movement, an organization that advocates for political action on climate change. Dozens of demonstrators rallied around Cruz's front yard after what was described as a 400-mile march.Assistant Chief Ben Tien with the Houston Police Department said there were between 60 to 70 members who participated."A large majority of the group were extremely peaceful, out there expressing their First Amendment rights," Tien said. "Unfortunately, there was a small group who were actually trespassing private property."Sen. Cruz or his office hasn't formally responded to the protest.In April, protesters rallied outside of Cruz's home to protest in what they called a day of community action in response to the inaction from congressional representatives and city council.Nearly three bus loads full of demonstrators were said to have traveled to the home of Sen. Cruz. Many were seen on the front sidewalk drawing attention with signs, banners, loud chants and even a small band.