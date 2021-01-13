Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's communications director resigns week after riots at US Capitol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A top aide to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has resigned.In a statement, Cruz's office says the senator and his communications director, Lauren Blair Bianchi, agreed it was best to part ways.While the reason behind Bianchi's resignation is unclear, sources told the New York Times the decision was made because of Cruz's objections to the Electoral College vote.Bianchi's resignation comes just one week after the deadly siege at Capitol Hill, where President Donald Trump's supporters breached the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.Following the Capitol riots, Cruz faced intense calls for his resignation as Texas Democrats said his leading role in efforts to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory empowered Trump supporters who breached the Capitol and disrupted the certification process.Just one day after all the chaos, Cruz told ABC13 exclusively that his intent to oppose Biden's electoral win was based on legality and to fight voter fraud.In his first interview since the U.S. Capitol was under unprecedented siege, Cruz insisted that he did not agree and has never agreed with the sitting president's rhetoric that fired up the chaos and left four people dead on Wednesday."The president's language and rhetoric often goes too far. I think, [Wednesday] in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless. I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the president's language and rhetoric for the last four years," Cruz said.He continued, "If you looked to what I have said, you will not find me say the same language or rhetoric."Some lawmakers who originally intended to oppose changed course during the reconvened session, basing their decision on the events earlier in the day.The fact that Cruz stood firm with the opposition did not sit well with colleagues, and theCruz, though, dismissed the calls, saying they were, to him, an unsurprising political ploy by Democrats."I do think it's really cynical for them to try and take advantage of what was a tragic event that occurred [Wednesday] in Washington - the terrorist attack on the Capitol was despicable," Cruz said.