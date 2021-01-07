Texas Democratic Party call for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation for 'acting in bad faith'

Following the fatal riots at Capitol Hill, the Texas Democratic Party is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation.Cruz is being blamed by some for inciting riots, as he is one of the leaders of the coalition who sought to challenge the electoral college results of President-elect Joe Biden.The state's democratic party says it is calling on Cruz's resignation for "acting in bad faith and subsequently inciting treasonous and seditious acts among conspiracy theorists and domestic terrorists."Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement:Hinojosa said the events at Capitol Hill were a shock but not a surprise and that Cruz's actions "have undermined our democracy, inspired treasonous, seditious acts, and brought shame to Texas. The tragic results of his actions will reverberate for generations. By leading the objection to the Electoral College certification, all the while knowing the devastating consequences, he has demonstrated he is not fit to serve in the U.S. Senate."