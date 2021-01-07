Texas Democratic Party call for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation for 'acting in bad faith'

Following the fatal riots at Capitol Hill, the Texas Democratic Party is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation.
Cruz is being blamed by some for inciting riots, as he is one of the leaders of the coalition who sought to challenge the electoral college results of President-elect Joe Biden.
The state's democratic party says it is calling on Cruz's resignation for "acting in bad faith and subsequently inciting treasonous and seditious acts among conspiracy theorists and domestic terrorists."
Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement:
"The American people have spoken, and Joe Biden will be the next president. That is how democracy works. Countless election challenges by Trump and his allies have failed. Democrats, Republicans and independents alike have agreed that our democracy must come before any party, and the United States Congress will soon take the next step of formally ratifying the will of the American people and certifying the election results."
Hinojosa said the events at Capitol Hill were a shock but not a surprise and that Cruz's actions "have undermined our democracy, inspired treasonous, seditious acts, and brought shame to Texas. The tragic results of his actions will reverberate for generations. By leading the objection to the Electoral College certification, all the while knowing the devastating consequences, he has demonstrated he is not fit to serve in the U.S. Senate."
