Man killed during home invasion was international teacher visiting from Honduras, school confirms

ABC13 spoke with school officials who confirmed the victim, 43-year-old Nahum Diaz Sorto was an international teacher visiting Pasadena from Instituto Ángel G. Hernández in Honduras.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- We are learning more about the man who was killed in a deadly home invasion in the Pasadena area last week.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Nahum Diaz Sorto, was said to be a public school teacher at the Instituto Ángel G. Hernández in Honduras and was on vacation in the area, the school confirmed to ABC13.

ABC13 spoke with school employees and parents who said Sorto was loved by his students and that he would be deeply missed.

New surveillance video released by the Pasadena Police Department shows three people they believe to be suspects involved, on the day of the murder.

The video from the back of the apartment shows Sorto was inside alongside three men speaking briefly outside.

About a minute later, the video shows one of the men is seen walking past with his head and face covered before glancing into the back door of the apartment unit.

Shortly after, the man runs back to where he was speaking with the other men.

A few minutes later, a surveillance video captured one of the men waiting around before entering the apartment. He looks directly at the camera and about thirty seconds after, another one of the three men runs in with what appears to be a gun.

Neighbors who spoke with ABC13 recall hearing gunshots before police arrived.

Sorto was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is able to reach out to Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or Detective I. Mascorro at 713-475-4978.

