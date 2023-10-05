Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion at Pasadena apartment, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion Wednesday afternoon in Pasadena, police said.

Pasadena police officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of Garner Road. Officers said the shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

According to police, two suspects forced their way into the apartment, shot the person staying there, and took off. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said he was not the homeowner but was staying at the apartment.

An investigation is ongoing into this case.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.