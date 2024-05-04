7th person dies in downtown Houston crash that killed DJ Hayden and 2 former teammates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old woman who was badly hurt in a crash that killed six other people in downtown Houston died on Monday, according to police.

The major crash happened back in November on Fannin Street.

One of the female victims who had been fighting for her life died on Monday, but police haven't released her name.

The Houston Police Department said on Nov. 11, 32-year-old Lauren Robinson Holliday was driving an SUV eastbound on Pierce Street and went through the intersection of Fannin at about 2 a.m.

Christian Herrera was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on Fannin. At that time, officers said Herrera hit Holliday's SUV after running a red light southbound on Fannin.

Investigators said both drivers died after losing control and fatally striking a homeless man, Frank Robinson, who was at the underpass.

Three former University of Houston players, D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu, were also in the car and died in the crash.

One man survived the crash and is continuing to recover.

