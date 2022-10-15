Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An altercation between a man and a pregnant woman led to an hours-long barricaded SWAT standoff on Friday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Lidstone Street in southeast Houston at about 9:20 p.m. According to police, Domestic Abuse Response Team officers were called after a report of a man firing a weapon at two women.

When officials arrived on the scene, the suspect was found barricaded inside the residence with his girlfriend, who was five months pregnant with their child. According to police, the incident stemmed from an alleged altercation between the two individuals.

It is unclear as to what the argument was about, according to police.

Two children were reportedly also present during the standoff, but were unharmed, Houston police said. The children were said to be by the woman from a previous relationship.

Houston police said that SWAT agents then called the hostage negotiation team, who were able to de-escalate the situation.

The woman and the two children made it out safely, uninjured.

The suspect did surrender peacefully and was taken into custody at around 2:20 a.m., according to police.