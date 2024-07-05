WATCH LIVE

Suspect in custody for aggravated assault after barricading himself inside home in Spring: Pct. 4

Friday, July 5, 2024
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Spring for over 6 hours on Friday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a call in the 4600 block of Roserock Lane at around 9:04 a.m.

SkyEye captured video of authorities at the scene, which was still active two hours later.

Deputies believe that the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated assault, barricaded himself inside his own residence.

At about 2 p.m., the HCSO SWAT team joined in to assist Pct. 4 at the scene.

Authorities announced he was taken into custody at 3:24 p.m.

