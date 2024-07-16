4 Harris County SWAT members injured in 'scary situation' during training, sheriff says

EAGLE LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- Four SWAT members were hurt during a training overnight in Eagle Lake when their helicopter began experiencing issues, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that due to the issue, the team made a rough landing on Old Altair Road, injuring every passenger, but they don't believe the injuries are life-threatening. Gonzalez added that the instructor and helicopter pilot were also hurt.

All members were treated at an area hospital and have since been released.

"The remainder of the course has been canceled, and all participants have been sent home," Gonzalez said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating what happened.