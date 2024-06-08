Man in custody after firing at woman, prompting standoff in W. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody following a stand-off on Houston's westside that resulted in gunshots, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation unfolded at a residence in the 9600 block of Meadowvale Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

HPD said a woman was returning home when the suspect in question reportedly fired an assault-style weapon at her.

Officers were immediately notified and responded to the scene before SWAT arrived. According to officials, the suspect reportedly threw out the weapon before police arrived.

Officials learned that there were four children and a grandmother inside the home at the time, but they able to safely escape and were uninjured.

At one point, officials sent in a robot device that tracked the suspect's whereabouts and found him in a bedroom, officers said. He was arrested a short time later.

Officials said the suspect has been arrested before, according to his record. He is facing a possible aggravated assault charge.

HPD did not elaborate on the connection between the suspect, the woman, and those inside the home.

This developing story will be updated once additional information becomes available.