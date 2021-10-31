standoff

Man wanted in shooting found dead after hours-long SWAT standoff in The Woodlands

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in shooting found dead after hours-long SWAT standoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A standoff that lasted nearly four hours early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in The Woodlands ended with a man dead, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Deputies were called to a residence on Red Cedar Circle at about 2:50 a.m. after reports that a man had been shot.



On their way to the scene, deputies spotted the suspected shooter on South Panther Creek Drive attempting to flee the scene. That's when a pursuit ensued.

Deputies said the suspect stopped and purposely drove his car backward, ramming into the front end of a patrol unit. The suspect got out and ran toward the Forest View Apartments where deputies believe he lived.

As deputies approached the apartment, the suspect came out and fired multiple rounds of gunfire. Deputies returned shots, forcing the man back into the apartment.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, no deputies were injured during the shooting. It was unknown if the man was hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

The SWAT team was then called to the scene for backup.

After several attempts to make contact with the suspect, authorities confirmed the man was dead in his apartment.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause behind the suspect's death.

The man who was shot at the first location was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, and we hope for a speedy recovery," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

For updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandscrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingswatman shotman killedstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Hostage shot during standoff expected to be OK, deputies say
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Reported gunshot triggers large HPD response in downtown
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News