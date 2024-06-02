Woman arrested after Tomball area standoff, stemming from family disturbance call, HCSO says

HCSO says deputies tried to calm the woman down, but she reportedly pointed the gun at them, causing them to open fire. No one was injured.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT standoff ended with the arrest of a woman who was accused of causing a disturbance amongst her family and deputies opening fire in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

Major E.B. Dean of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the standoff happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the 22700 block of Dana Drive near Alice Road.

Deputies received a family disturbance call involving a weapon and found the suspect, a 31-year-old woman, had reportedly brandished a gun at her stepfather and her mother.

HCSO said as deputies attempted to calm the woman down, she allegedly pointed the weapon towards them. In response, the deputies fired their guns several times at the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor the deputies were injured, officials said.

Officials activated the SWAT team to negotiate, and they were successfully able to get the woman to surrender peacefully.