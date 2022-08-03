Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia

Do you know this man? HPD is asking for help to identify wanted man for questioning of 26-year-old store clerk shot to death during an attempted robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old convenience store clerk was shot and killed during an attempted robbery earlier this year.

Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested in Georgia, police said.

The deadly shooting happened on March 20 at V Stop Food Mart in the 6500 block of Homestead Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Customers 'devastated' by gas station shooting that killed store clerk in northeast Houston

Store clerk Jhon Dias was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found in a back room with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Investigators determined that Carruth was in the store a few days before the shooting.

In surveillance video from the store, he can be seen walking in and then going to the register to pay for an item on the day of the shooting. The suspected robber is then seen pulling out a gun, firing at the store clerk and running out of the business.

Officers used evidence collected at the scene to identify the suspect as Carruth. Investigators believe he entered the store with the intent to commit a robbery, and shot and killed Dias in the process.

He was officially charged with capital murder on July 13 and arrested in Lithonia, Georgia, where he will remain in custody until he is extradited back to Harris County.

SEE ALSO: Surveillance video shows man wanted for questioning, HPD asks for help to identify him