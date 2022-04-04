surveillance video

Surveillance video shows man wanted for questioning, HPD asks for help to identify him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance video Thursday that shows a man wanted for questioning for the death of 26-year-old convenience store clerk Jhon Dias, during an attempted robbery.

Investigators determined the male was in the store a few days prior to the shooting of Dias.



Police responded to the deadly shooting on Sunday, March 20 at V Stop Food Mart in the 6500 block of Homestead Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Customers 'devastated' by gas station shooting that killed store clerk in northeast Houston

In the video, the man is seen walking in and then going to the register to pay for an item. The suspected robber is then seen pulling out a gun, firing at the store clerk and running out of the business.



Police did not confirm whether the shooting resulted from a robbery or not.

Investigators found Dias dead in the back room with at least one gunshot wound on his right shoulder, according to detective Kris Persad.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25. He stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
