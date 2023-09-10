Bride from Kansas has car stolen with wedding dress and supplies inside at N. Harris Co. flea market

A visiting bride from Kansas is searching for anyone to help her retrieve her car that was stolen from a north Harris County flea market.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Kansas woman is asking for help locating her stolen car while on a trip to Houston last week in N. Harris County.

Nancy Resendiz drove to Houston to purchase valuable items, among other things, for an exceptional occasion: her wedding day.

She purchased a dress, invitations, and several other trinkets off Harwin Street, known for its bargain prices in the city.

Resendiz also says there are no similar shops like the ones on Harwin, where she lives.

Shortly after retrieving the items, Resendiz went for food at Sunny's Flea Market near Airline Drive and W. Gulf Bank.

When she returned, her 2021 Camaro ZL1, which she purchased this past March, and her dress were gone from the paid parking lot.

Resendez told ABC13 that there was glass on the ground and the parking attendant was gone.

She also says she contacted the flea market for help regarding surveillance, but the requests have yet to be met.

