83-year-old great-grandmother's family 'knew' man accused of carjacking her would be caught

Only ABC13 spoke to the 83-year-old great-grandmother who police say was attacked for her vehicle. After a suspect's arrest, she told Eyewitness News she's feeling better.

Only ABC13 spoke to the 83-year-old great-grandmother who police say was attacked for her vehicle. After a suspect's arrest, she told Eyewitness News she's feeling better.

Only ABC13 spoke to the 83-year-old great-grandmother who police say was attacked for her vehicle. After a suspect's arrest, she told Eyewitness News she's feeling better.

Only ABC13 spoke to the 83-year-old great-grandmother who police say was attacked for her vehicle. After a suspect's arrest, she told Eyewitness News she's feeling better.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of attacking an 83-year-old great-grandmother during an alleged carjacking in the Aldine area is now behind bars.

Quinton Montgomery was captured by Harris County sheriff's deputies on Monday night, just five days after ABC13 first showed videos of the violent attack.

It happened last Thursday outside the La Michoacana on Aldine Mail Route Road. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 83-year-old Lydia Sanchez was leaving the grocery store when she was pulled out of her car, attacked, and injured.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Great-grandmother fights back against alleged carjacker outside N. Harris Co. store, family says

A woman's family is pleading to find the suspect who carjacked their mother and took her cash. But they said she fought back before he got away.

On that day, the suspect sped off in her vehicle with her purse containing a large amount of cash still inside.

On Tuesday, the bruise on Lydia Sanchez's leg looks worse now than when she was attacked, but this feisty great-grandmother said she is feeling better.

"I feel better, but I can't walk good. My ribs hurt," she said.

Family members knew that the surveillance video shown on ABC13 would be hard to ignore.

"Two, three people saw him," Lee Sanchez, the 83-year-old's son, said.

Investigators added that the calls to Crime Stoppers after the story aired helped identify the 35-year-old suspect.

Deputies tracked the suspect to a hotel room at America's Best Value Inn off FM-1960 Road West and swarmed the location on Monday night.

Investigators said the suspect was inside a room but eventually surrendered.

"Our apprehension team tracked him down here. He put himself in a room. We were able to take him into custody without incident," HCSO Lt. Robert Schields said. "(We performed a maximum) effort to come (and) locate this guy so we could get him off the streets before he could victimize another citizen in Harris County."

In probable cause court Monday morning, prosecutors laid out what led to Montgomery's arrest. He had two outstanding warrants for assaulting his siblings. The hearing judge called him a habitual offender.

"Because you have been to Texas Department of Corrections at least four times that I can see, if you get convicted on this new charge involving your brother, you'll be looking at a minimum of 25 years and a (maximum) of 99 years or life," the judge said.

Currently being held without bond, investigators said the charges involving Lydia Sanchez will be filed shortly, and there are likely additional victims. The Sanchez family is obviously relieved.

"I knew very soon he would be caught," Lee Sanchez said.