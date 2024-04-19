Hyundai hosts free installment of anti-theft software this weekend at Houston's Greenspoint Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After an uptick in cases where several Hyundai vehicles were stolen, the manufacturer has set up a location where drivers can get a safety fix. Plus, it's all for free.

As did many other customers, Vanessa Johnson couldn't race to this different type of pop-up fast enough at Greenspoint Mall.

"I feel protected," Johnson explained. "I feel safer. They're doing something about it instead of letting it all go."

Johnson was among the first to attend Hyundai's massive anti-theft software upgrade because she knew what losing her vehicle was like.

"It was really upsetting," Johnson said. "I had the car for years. It's such a reliable vehicle. I paid it off. I thought I was in the clear, and I woke up one morning, and it was gone."

She isn't alone. Houston police said that over the last eight months, five of the top 10 stolen vehicles have been Hyundai and Kia models.

The issue surfaced on social media over the last few years after videos showed those two manufacturers' vehicles could be started without a key - a problem Hyundai said it wanted to address three years ago, but it couldn't happen overnight.

"That software package takes time to develop," Hyundai Vice President Dave Vandelinde explained. "In February of last year, we launched the software solution that specifically addresses that type of theft we saw on TikTok."

To get the fix, you can show up Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you miss this weekend's event, Hyundai said you can visit any dealer for the software upgrade.

Houston police continue to see the number of car thefts rising, most notably among certain Kia and Hyundai models. It turns out, HPD says, it may have to do with a TikTok trend.

It's free, and you don't have to show an ID. If your car needs the new software, it can be done in less than 30 minutes.

It's an upgrade that's needed.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows vehicle thefts are up 17% from last year.

There are nearly 400 stolen every week. In 2020, it was 300 every week. It's not just the manufacturers making changes; drivers do, too. They don't want you to lock and unlock your vehicle there on the side. Instead, they said that you must use your key fob every time to ensure the software is activated correctly.

To give Hyundai owners even more comfort, each driver receives a steering wheel lock. That is an upgrade some owners know how important it is to receive.

"You need to," Johnson said. "You don't want to have that in the back of your mind thinking, I don't want to be unsafe. Something could happen. So, come and get your car checked out."

