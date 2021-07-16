murder reward

18-year-old's killers caught on camera, reward offered for arrest

Images released of men wanted for 18-year-old's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers has joined Houston authorities in the search for three people involved in the murder of an 18-year-old last month at a southwest Houston gas station.

Curtis "Tre" Churchman III was sitting in his vehicle at the business in the 9700 block of Stella Link on June 8 when a white Dodge pickup pulled up.

RELATED: Man shot and killed by group of men who opened fire in SW Houston

Two men got out and opened fire on Churchman's vehicle, striking him multiple times, authorities said. Churchman fell out of his car during the shooting, and that's when one of the men robbed him, according to a statement from Houston Crime Stoppers.

SEE ALSO: Houston 18-year-old followed to gas station before he was shot and killed, mom says

Surveillance video from the corner store caught the shooting on camera. Now, more than a month later, authorities released images of the men involved.





Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
