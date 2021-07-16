18-year-old's killers caught on camera, reward offered for arrest

Curtis "Tre" Churchman III was sitting in his vehicle at the business in the 9700 block of Stella Link on June 8 when a white Dodge pickup pulled up.
Two men got out and opened fire on Churchman's vehicle, striking him multiple times, authorities said. Churchman fell out of his car during the shooting, and that's when one of the men robbed him, according to a statement from Houston Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance video from the corner store caught the shooting on camera. Now, more than a month later, authorities released images of the men involved.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.