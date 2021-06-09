Man shot and killed by group of men who opened fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man at a gas pump in a southwest Houston convenience store was shot and killed Tuesday night, police said.
Investigators arrived at Sunny's Food Store off Stella Link and Link Valley at around 8:30 p.m., where they found a man had been shot.
Police say it appears the man was approached by a group of men who opened fire and killed him.
There is a surveillance video that homicide investigators are reviewing. The suspects took off in a white pickup truck after the shooting.
Neither the motive nor the name of the victim have been released.
