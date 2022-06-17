Reward increased for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in Baytown

INCREASED REWARD: Who killed Disha Allen? | Reward possible up to $10,000 for information leading to to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this murder | HCSO 2112-04954 @hcsotexas | 1400 blk. N. Market Loop #hounews https://t.co/MSAVa1tjEU pic.twitter.com/m39Ix9E7zM