woman killed

Reward increased for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in Baytown

EMBED <>More Videos

Family of mom killed pleads for information on suspect: 'It's unfair'

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Over six months after the deadly shooting of a mother during a candlelight vigil in Baytown, the reward for information in the case has been increased.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, just after 6:30 p.m., 25-year-old Disha Allen was shot and killed in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop.

Allen was among a crowd gathered in a field for a candlelight vigil for 29-year-old Jamal Narcisse, who was murdered earlier that month.

The video above is from a previous report.

During the vigil, a gunman drove by and fired into the crowd. Allen was killed and at least 13 others were injured.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect on the run after 1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil in Baytown, deputies say

Witnesses told police the gunman was driving a black, 4-door Honda Civic. They said they heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

Now, Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect(s) in the case.



After the shooting, Allen's mother, Leanna Goudeau, told ABC13 her daughter was a single mom who worked in security, and leaves behind a daughter.

"I feel it's unfair that she's leaving behind her daughter, who will be five next week, and will never see her mother again," Goudeau said in December of 2021.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownwoman shotshots firedwoman killedvigilshootingcrime stoppersrewardmurder reward
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
William Reece nears plea deal in murders of woman, girl, ABC13 learns
Family's 1 question after mom of 6 shot and killed: Why?
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Woman riding in car killed by shooter in black SUV, HPD says
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 hostages released by robbery suspect at Jersey Village hotel
Man shot taken by Life Flight in what deputies describe as road rage
8-year-old's killer may have been in Kia with front-end damage
Cleveland woman in need of medication now missing for a month
Less haze, more heat, and a small chance for rain Friday
New video released in disappearance of pregnant postal worker
William Reece nears plea deal in murders of woman, girl, ABC13 learns
Show More
Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
Gun reform and police response at center of Uvalde hearings
Family's 1 question after mom of 6 shot and killed: Why?
How did Houston win World Cup bid? Labor group points at protections
Beloved car salesman identified as man killed where stepson died
More TOP STORIES News