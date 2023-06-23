Harris County Precinct 3 crews are working to clear roads of fallen trees and branches in the Spring area after Wednesday's intense storm.

'They're everywhere!': Crews respond to 120 reports of trees blocking roads in Spring after storm

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The soundtrack to Spring on Thursday was generators, chainsaws, and leaf blowers.

"It's a lot of teamwork," Martin Guy, with Harris County Precinct 3's clean-up crews, told ABC13.

Guy said he started getting calls around 10 p.m. Wednesday, letting him know he had a long day ahead of him, with reports from around 120 people of trees blocking roads in the area alone.

"That's more than a big day. That's a lot of man work and a lot of machine work," Guy said.

His crew is one of 15 that have worked in shifts through the night and into Thursday evening across the precinct. They are buckling down for a couple of hot days ahead.

"They're on the houses. Cars can't pass the road, they're everywhere!" Guy said.

A few streets down, Frank Lodzinski said he and his neighbors lucked out with no trees falling into homes.

"This happens from time to time," Lodzinski said.

Lodzinski is no stranger to storms after 40 years in Spring, but even he said Wednesday night's storm was intense.

"It whipped through here pretty hard, and I was sitting in the family room, and boy, you could see things swinging all over the place, and then boy, the rain hit," Lodzinski said.

If a tree is blocking a road, you can contact the Pct. 3 service request line at 713-274-3100.

The precinct will focus on clearing roads Thursday and will be back out Friday to clear away the piles of branches.

Center Point Energy is still reporting outages. At the peak, there were more than 300,000 customers without damage.

If you have an outage, you can report it to CenterPoint Energy.

