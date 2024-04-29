EF-1 tornado in Trinity County critically injures Conroe PD lieutenant, department says

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a rough night for many in Southeast Texas with numerous warnings for tornadoes, severe winds, and flash flooding. After surveying Trinity County, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that an EF-1 tornado with 100 mile per hour winds touched down in the Rock Creek subdivision of the county.

The Conroe Police Department told ABC13 that Lt. James Waller and his wife were at their home in Trinity County when the tornado hit their property. The 22-year veteran sustained critical injuries, and according to the police department, is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Waller's wife was also injured and received treatment, the department said.

"Please keep the Waller family in your prayers as they endure this traumatic event," the department said.

A GoFundMe page was set up for anyone who wants to contribute funds to help pay for Waller's treatment.

Meanwhile, another man was rushed to a hospital after the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services said a tree fell his house.

A separate incident involved a couple who were inside their trailer that was tossed by the tornado's strong winds.

Despite these incidents, no deaths have been reported.

TEAM COVERAGE: Tornado tears through Trinity Co. while flooding threatens Polk Co. residents

ABC13 has team coverage of storm aftermath in the northern counties, where some residents saw homes torn apart. The threat for many others isn't ending, though.

