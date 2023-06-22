Formerly- homeless mother out hundreds of dollars in groceries after Wednesday storms cut power

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tiana Purifoy felt on top of the world, but heavy storms that blew through the area quickly dissolved that feeling. "It's super frustrating," she said.

Earlier this year, she got herself and her son out of homelessness and moved into a home in the Tomball area. Despite her new job and house, power outages have been repeated financial strains.

"The power went out, and everything, the food, was damaged, and now here we are again," Purifoy said.

The first outage lasted over 24 hours and resulted from a storm that came through the area two weeks ago. The outage meant the freshly stocked fridge was ruined.

"I spent $300 to $400 in groceries the first time, and then we haven't had groceries ever since. We were blessed enough to get groceries yesterday, and we're back to no groceries again today," she said on Thursday.

And now again, after more than 12 hours without power, a second set of several hundred dollars in groceries is wasted.

"This is the stuff I was hoping to salvage, but if we don't get any more power," Purifoy said, showing ABC13 the inside of her freezer.

Tiana says it's frustrating to feel like she can't get ahead.

"I just got groceries for me and my son, now nothing, " Purifoy said.

ABC13 contacted CenterPoint for comment on what is being done to prevent repeat outages. We were sent a statement that said at the company's peak, there were more than 300,00 customers without power, and they have requested mutual assistance to receive additional resources to help with restoration efforts.

