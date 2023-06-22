There were reports that winds at George Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 97 miles per hour, which if that's confirmed, is a record for Harris County.

Winds that may have reached 97 miles per hour during overnight storms would set Harris County record

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tree over 100 feet tall fell on a newly renovated home in Humble as storms blew through parts of the Houston area late Wednesday night.

Thankfully, no one was hurt at the home on Charpiot Lane, according to Richard, the homeowner. He said the home had just been remodeled from other storm damage.

Richard said all the sheetrock was brand new, and now, he has to spend Thursday morning talking to his insurance company and *working toward picking up the pieces.

There were reports that winds at George Bush Intercontinental Airport reached 97 miles per hour, which if that's confirmed, is a record for Harris County.

Video from the airport shows winds were so strong that a plane was tilted onto its tail.

Centerpoint Energy customers in the entire area are without power and the majority of those are up north.

In Spring, the school district canceled summer school and summer meals program on Thursday due to the severe power outages.

