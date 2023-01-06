Driver's bond raised to $2.25M after 3-year-old dies and charges upgraded in Spring hit-and-run

Rosendo Gaeta's charges were upgraded after the 3-year-old boy died from his injuries on Thursday. He's accused of driving while intoxicated and running off.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of driving drunk and causing a major crash that killed a 3-year-old and injured his parents had his bond set even higher in court overnight.

Rosendo Gaeta, 35, was already facing a $1.5 million bond. However, after the 3-year-old died from his injuries, Gaeta's bond was raised another $750,000 for an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Now, his bond is $2.25 million total.

Gaeta was initially charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury and one count of failure to stop and render aid during a motor vehicle accident. Now, he's also charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Pct. 4 deputies responded to the 5900 block of FM-2920 on Wednesday in reference to a major crash. At the scene, they found two adults and a 3-year-old with injuries.

Deputies said the at-fault driver, later identified as Gaeta, fled the scene on foot after the crash. He was later found less than a mile away during a canvas of the area.

The driver displayed multiple signs of intoxication when he was detained, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Court records stated the boy had little to no brain activity after the crash.

Pct. 4's office announced that the 3-year-old boy died at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined Gaeta was speeding when he collided with the victim's vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, Pct. 4 said.

Gaeta has no criminal history.